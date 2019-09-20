Kettering women join worldwide climate strikes

A group of women brought worldwide climate strikes to Kettering by demonstrating outside the council this afternoon.

Millions of people across the globe are taking part in climate strikes today with large demonstrations taking place in many UK cities.

Baby Eleanor with her aunt, Francesca, and with her sign

Hundreds of people, including school children, have gathered in Northampton's town centre and a small group got together in front of Kettering Council this afternoon.

Hollie Matthews, 28, was one of the first on the scene in Kettering and said despite growing coverage of climate change and calls for action: "There's so much opposition [to climate change activism]."

Hollie said it was disappointing there had been teachers on television this morning saying children striking were disrupting their education.

"This is an education," said Hollie.

Hollie, left, and Charlene, right, were the first activists at the council. Charlene brought her one-year-old daughter, Lily, who held a sign made by big-sister Grace, 4.

Hollie was joined by Charlene Thomas, 37, and her one-year-old daughter Lily who was holding a sign that big-sister Grace, four, had made.

Charlene said Grace's school, St Mary's CEVA primary, had helped her to make the poster and that Grace is very conscious of the environment.

"She loves McFlurries but we take our own spoons and she says, 'I don't want your plastic lid or spoon'," said Charlene.

Both Hollie and Charlene said they thought climate change was a growing anxiety for the younger generation.

Hollie was using her lunch break to protest for climate change action with a home-made sign that said: "Strike for the climate".

Charlene said she has previously taken part in demonstrations in London and said the strikes have a carnival-like atmosphere.

The two women were soon joined by Chelsie Brown, 29, and sisters Jade and Francesca Harper and Jade's 15-week-old daughter Eleanor, affectionately nicknamed Little Nell.

Jade, 30, and Francesca, 29, had made a small sign for Little Nell that said: "I don't know how to swim yet".

The strikes for climate change have been inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, 16, who made headlines with her school strike for climate change.

Greta has been striking every Friday for over a year. She is currently in America after sailing across the Atlantic to avoid the emissions of flying.

Extinction Rebellion is a group that participates in civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance, like the blocking of roads, to call for government action on climate breakdown.

