Kettering woman travels to Thailand to lend a paw to dog foundation

A Kettering dog lover has travelled thousands of miles to help dogs - some with horrific injuries or diseases - which have been rescued from the streets of Thailand.

Instead of soaking up the sun on the beaches of Phuket, Stephanie Howell, from Dryland Street, is also spending seven weeks as a volunteer with the Soi Dog Foundation on the island.

She explained, “Me and my partner Owen are huge animal lovers, especially dogs and we were involved with a local Dog Rescue at home. After fostering a dog for two years, and finding her an amazing home we had the idea to travel the world and see if we could help animals along the way.

“A family friend and his partner have been involved with Soi Dog for many years, and after hearing about all the great work Soi Dog do we knew we had to visit. I’m so glad we did! Our week’s trip was extended to a month, and each day we are here we feel more and more like we are making a difference.”

She explained what she does at the charity each day. “Our job is mainly to walk and socialize the dogs.

“We have the best job of all! Most the dogs are very excited to go out and explore the local grounds, and it’s so rewarding knowing you’ve been involved in their favorite part of their day!

John Dalley, founder of the charity, said, “It’s wonderful having people like Stephanie giving up time to help us.”