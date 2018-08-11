Kettering woman to compete at Miss Great Britain final

A Kettering woman will compete for the crown of Miss Great Britain after winning the Northamptonshire stage.

Stephanie Smith, 27, is one of 50 young women going for the national title on September 14.

Stephanie with sponsor Carl Peach.

Her tireless fundraising efforts for Hope Against Cancer and Beauty with a Purpose saw her raise £2,000 in two months.

Stephanie’s fundraising for Hope against Cancer was inspired by the loss of her father David Smith, facilities manager at the Heart of Kent Hospice to a virulent type of cancer.

David was a kind and caring man and Stephanie wanted to honour his memory and help eradicate the disease.

Stephanie said she is grateful to her mum Donna and her sister Stacey, who is a paramedic, for their continued help and support with her fundraising efforts.

Stephanie (left) as Cinderella at KGH.

She added that she wants to highlight the need for a reduction in the age for smear tests in England from 25 to 18 (currently 20 in Scotland and Wales.)

Miss Great Britain 2018’s chosen charity this year is Global’s Make Some Noise.

They are also supported by several national radio stations and help to change the lives of youngsters and their families who are struggling with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

The charity struck a chord with Stephanie whose career as a dancer was cut short following a car accident in 2011.

She now suffers from extensive pain in her shoulder, back and ribs, but despite her disability she still manages to dig deep to achieve her dreams and help others at the same time.

Stephanie also enjoys visiting hospitals and homes dressed as Cinderella to bring a smile to the faces of ill children.

She has formed her own princesses group which she hopes to expand to a wider area and eventually offer the free service on a nationwide basis.

She nearly pulled out of the competition over worries about her weight and the effect of her disability, but said she is grateful for the help and support of the Miss Great Britain team who have boosted her confidence.

Stephanie added that she is grateful for the support and advice from her main sponsor Carl Peach, of Peachy Marketing, and her dress sponsor Stefanie Jayne of Stefanie Jayne’s, Kettering, who was Miss Galaxy England 2017.