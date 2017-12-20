Kettering woman takes the crown in wreath challenge on Channel 4 show

Christmas has come early for a Kettering woman who appeared on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas and took the crown in the wreath challenge.

Olivia Wilson started her business while on maternity leave after deciding that she wanted to give her children unique toys and accessories that looked extraordinary but didn’t break the bank.

Olivia Wilson of Kettering

She launched Little Lapins, which sells ‘whimsical’ accessories, and was able to showcase her talent after appearing on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas on Channel 4 yesterday (Tuesday).

The show is a ten-part daytime series billed as ‘an explosion of festive cheer’ with competitions, decorations, food, drink and gifts.

After appearing on the show, Olivia posted on Instagram: “So I am very happy to say that not only did I take part in filming Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, I won the wreath challenge.

“An experience of a lifetime and I met so many lovely, talented people!

Olivia won the wreath challenge

“Christmas has come early.”

She admitted she was really nervous as she didn’t how she would come across on television, but was really pleased when the show aired and said it was great to have the crew do some filming in her street in Kettering.

Olivia, who has put her experience as a fashion graduate and textiles teacher into the business, makes hair accessories for babies, children and adults as well as jewellery and gifts.