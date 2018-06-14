Kettering woman makes national preaching finals

A Kettering woman will appear on national TV in the finals of a preaching competition.

Corinne Broughton, 19, will preach her sermon in front of a live audience and BBC camera crew on The One Show, who are filming the finals of Sermon of the Year on Thursday, June 21.

After her A-Levels Corinne worked at her home church for a year, exploring God’s calling on her life and setting up a small Etsy art business called ‘It Is Written by Corinne.’

She now lives in London and is studying a theology and worship degree at London School of Theology (LST).

She said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the email saying I had got to the final.

“I had entered the competition because I really believe God is growing the gift of speaking and writing in me, but I never considered that I would stand a chance of winning the competition.

“It really is an amazing opportunity to be published in the book.

“Also, for the competition to spark The One Show’s interest shows God is clearly moving. I feel extremely blessed.”

LST and Preach magazine invited entrants from across the country to submit a written sermon of no more than 1,500 words in keeping with the theme ‘Be Set Free’.

Entries came from preachers as young as 19 through to the age of 83 and for a third of entrants it was the first sermon they had ever written.

The top four final submissions were written by Corrine, Rebecca Coatsworth from Shropshire, Lydia Lee from Buckinghamshire and Esther Longe from Durham.

The final will be hosted by principal of LST, Calvin Samuel and Amelia Gosal, chief executive at LWPT (Publishers of Preach magazine).

The winning sermon will be announced at the finals after a reception at LST’s campus in Northwood.

The competition winner will receive a year’s free tuition at London School of Theology or a £500 voucher for the LST bookshop.

Calvin Samuel, principal of LST, said: “I look forward to hearing the gifted finalists preach their sermons and to welcome the winner to attend LST, one of the world’s leading centres of theological study and training within a global city.

“The competition is always an exciting event for LST and Preach magazine and it is wonderful to see the relevance and celebration of preaching in our society today.”

Louisa Lockwood, editor of Preach, said: “We have been delighted to see the competition go from strength to strength each year but particularly this year with Sermon of the Year 2018.

“As a team we are inspired by the consistently high standard and style of the entrants.

“It encourages us and has shown us that preaching is alive and well and still one of the most powerful agents of transformation in the church.”