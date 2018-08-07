Kettering woman jailed for sitting in shop doorways

A Kettering woman who sat in shop doorways after being banned from doing so has been sent to prison.

Elizabeth Brown, of Hodge Way, was jailed after admitting five breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month.

Brown, 36, was banned from sitting down anywhere not designed for seating in a number of areas in the town, including High Street, after being given a five-year CBO in November last year.

On January 31, February 1 and February 15 this year, she was found seated in the entrance area of Bon Marche.

She was also found sitting in the doorway of a Premier shop on February 2.

Brown admitted a further charge of breaching the order by begging on February 23 in the cold snap.

Last year she admitted four charges of breaching a Community Protection Notice for the same offence, which led to the CBO being issued.

Magistrates said that because of Brown’s repeat offending the only option was a period of custody and jailed her for 16 weeks.

She was also jailed for 14 days for not complying with supervision requirements after leaving prison previously, to be served concurrently, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Brown’s CBO was also extended banning her from 28 areas of the town unless she has an appointment with police, Kettering Council or a solicitor.