Kettering woman dies in fatal crash that saw car overturn in field near Corby

A woman who was seriously injured in a collision near Corby at the weekend has died, police have confirmed.

Two 14-year-old boys, who were passengers in the car being driven by the 36-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened at about 10.50am on Sunday, January 27, when a black Vauxhall Astra, travelling from Pipewell towards Great Oakley, came off the road, went through a hedge, overturned and came to rest in a field.

The driver, from Kettering, was taken University Hospital Coventry where she later died.

Officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 189 of 27/01/19.