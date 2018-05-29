Kettering warehouse park developers mark start of construction

The developers behind Kettering’s Cransley Park have marked the start of construction on the site.

The warehouse park, just off Junction 8 of the A14, will eventually see five units ranging from 25,000 to 100,000 sq ft built.

Developers St Francis Group say they are are all being built simultaneously and are expected to take nine months to develop with completion scheduled for early 2019.

Development director Gareth Williams said: “This formally marks the start of construction at Cransley Park and is an important milestone in the development of this prime development site which will deliver much needed new accommodation into the Kettering/Northampton market.

“Cransley Park is a prime location for business and we’ve designed a range of flexibly sized, high quality units from 25,000 up to 100,000 sq ft to cater for a range of different occupier requirements all set within an attractive, landscaped environment.”

They are being offered for both lease and purchase and have been designed to achieve the BREEAM Very Good and EPC ‘A’ rating.

Richard Baker, of joint agents on the scheme Prop-search, said: “The development at Cransley Park has been a long time in the making and serves as a key development in the Kettering/A14 corridor in which there is presently a chronic shortage of Grade A logistics and commercial property space.

“We are already fielding a significant number of enquiries in the development and confident of attracting occupiers shortly.”