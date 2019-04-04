Kettering villager avoids jail over child abuse images

A man from a village near Kettering was caught with sick images of child abuse.

Edward Unsing, of Loddington Road in Great Cransley, was spared jailed by judge Rebecca Crane at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (April 2).

Northampton Crown Court.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 18 he had pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children covering three categories (A, B and C, A being the worst), one charge of possession of prohibited images of children and one charge of possessing extreme pornography.

Court documents say the offences involved 41 category A images, 33 category B images and 69 category C images and took place between October 2012 and December 2016.

At his sentencing hearing Unsing, 66, was handed a three-year community order with rehabilitation requirements.

He will be on a register for sex offenders for five years and was made the subject of a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was also made to forfeit two laptops and an iPhone and made to pay a victim surcharge of £60.