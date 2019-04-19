Kettering vicar's fundraiser will see her spend Easter weekend behind bars outside church

A Kettering vicar has set herself the challenge to spend Easter weekend behind bars outside her church to raise funds and awareness.

Eleanor Jeans, the associate vicar at Christ the King in Deeble Road, will from the afternoon of Good Friday until the morning of Easter Sunday eat, sleep and sit in the sloped welcome area at the entrance to the church, which is locked with iron gates.

All money raised will go towards the church's CtK2020 project which will see Christ the King extended to provide more space for young people, better catering facilities, an improved welcome area and additional rooms for community use.

"It is quite daunting if I'm honest," said Eleanor.

"I take for granted my freedom, my independence, my central heating and my bed and I will be without those for two nights.

"I won't be able to go anywhere. It will be lonely, cold, uncomfortable and probably scary at times."

Eleanor's challenge will also give her the chance to reflect on societal issues.

She said the experience will at times be lonely and restricting.

"This of course, highlights the loneliness many in our world face," said Eleanor.

"It will be very restricting - something again I don't like; this highlights the many lives restricted by homelessness and lack of resources.

"It will be challenging for me physically, emotionally and spiritually, but as I do this over Easter weekend, I also hope it will be a reminder of the incredible life-giving and self-sacrificing gift Jesus gave on the cross."

To sponsor Eleanor visit her fundraising page.