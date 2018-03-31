Kettering vet could be named UK’s best

A Kettering vet is in the running to be named the best in the country.

Adrian O’Shea, from The Avenue Veterinary Hospital in St Peter’s Avenue, has reached the final of the 2018 Petplan Veterinary Awards.

Adrian has been shortlisted in the ‘Vet of the Year’ category and the winner will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Birmingham on April 5.

Adrian said: “What makes these awards really special is that the nominations come from clients.

“I have received nominations in previous years, but this is the first time I have been a finalist so I’m both shocked and delighted.

“I work three weeks a month at The Avenue and feel very lucky to be able to combine my passion for surgery with a love of animals.”

Adrian joined The Avenue Veterinary Hospital as clinical director in 2007.

He completed his Certificate in Surgery in 2011.

He now works as an orthopaedic surgeon, dividing his time between Northlands and a referral practice in his native Cork.

Adrian has a surgical role at Northlands, predominantly in orthopaedics and spinal surgery, and also takes referral cases from other practices.

He leads a team of 12 vets, nurses and support staff at the hospital.