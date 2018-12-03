Kettering town centre roadworks set to end tomorrow

A scheme to make a Kettering street two-way to traffic is set to be completed tomorrow.

Workmen have been working on Eskdaill Street, which is currently one-way, and the surrounding area since mid-August.

Authorities say the scheme will provide greater access to the town centre and improve traffic flow and help support future growth in the town.

Works are scheduled to be completed tomorrow.

The project follows on from other junction improvements in the town, such as the double roundabout on the junction of Northampton Road and Northfield Avenue and the new junction between Sheep Street and Northampton Road.

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “This scheme will be a big asset to Kettering town centre and will complement other projects which have taken place in recent years.

“The changes will be of benefit to motorists and pedestrians and will be of help to the town centre economy too.

“We understand that when there are any works of this scale that it can cause disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“However we have done what we can minimise the impact of the works on businesses and residents as much as possible.”

The scheme has incorporated local widening at both the Rockingham Road/Eskdaill Street and Montagu Street/Eskdaill Street junctions.

At the same time traffic lights have been replaced with new more energy efficient equipment and improved pedestrian facilities.

The scheme has also seen the resurfacing of the carriageway along the entire length of Eskdaill Street.

During the works, temporary traffic lights, lane closures and diversions for pedestrians have been put in place.

A series of temporary signs will be erected at the end of the works to alert drivers of the changes to Eskdaill Street when they are due to go live.