Kettering theatre company hopes to dazzle entertainment moguls

A theatre company is hoping to impress influential figures from the entertainment industry after making it through to the national finals of a variety act competition.

Second Class Entertainment, a theatre company based in Kettering, progressed through to the grand final of Britain Does Variety after its comedy sketch left the audience in stitches in the regional finals.

Now they are preparing to take to the stage on Saturday to perform in front of key experts from the entertainment business.

Previous judges have included the executive producer of The Royal Variety Performance, a scout from Britain’s Got Talent and a vocal coach from The X Factor.

Second Class Entertainment’s artistic director, Cam Conway, set up the theatre company in 2010 with friends he made at Tresham College and they have been performing at local venues for a number of years.

He said: “We took part in regional auditions for Britain Does Variety and were one of five acts out of 30 to make it through to the finals.

“Before we went on, the other acts were coming back and saying what a tough crowd it was but when we performed, the audience loved it.

“I would describe the sketch and the type of humour as innuendo – the characters are innocent but the sketch relies on the audience interpreting it in the way a British audience does.”

Mr Conway, 24, said taking part in the final of Britain Does Variety, which will be held at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough, would see his company perform in front of their biggest audience yet.

He said: “We’re hoping it will get our material and what we do out there, especially because the finals are being held locally. We want to raise awareness of how different we are to anything else that’s being done round here.”

Previous participants of Britain Does Variety have gone on to perform at the O2, the London Olympics, on television shows and in the West End.

Anyone who is interested in joining Second Class Entertainment can find them on Facebook.