Kettering swimmers honoured at annual awards night

About 200 people attended Kettering Amateur Swimming Club’s annual awards night to recognise 2017’s achievements.

The presentation at the Eden Centre on January 13 saw age group awards from the 2017 Club Championships given out along with annual trophies and the announcement of club captains for 2018.

The club captains. NNL-180118-105634005

Guest of honour was Miss Northamptonshire Jade Willis, a former club swimmer who still holds an age group club record for the 100m butterfly.

Jade presented a ‘Long Service Award’ to Mike Oxford who has been with the club for more than 10 years and gives his time voluntarily to coach younger swimmers in the club’s academy stages.

Jade was also representing Wellingborough-based charity Niamh’s Next Step, supporting the fight against neuroblastoma.

A raffle held on the evening raised more than £300 which will be donated to the charity.

Jade Willis. NNL-180118-105600005

Roger Patrick, a long serving member of the club who died in November 2017, was remembered by the naming of a new trophy in his honour.

The Roger Patrick Trophy for the junior making the most progress during the year was awarded to Caitlin Barrie.

Club chairman Mike Annable said: “What a fantastic night.

“Everyone had a great time celebrating personal and club achievements and taking the chance to let their hair down ahead of a busy schedule in 2018.

“A special mention must go to Claire Simms and Jo Freeman for making the night so successful.”

Head coach Jac Farrow said: “2017 was a year of good progress for the club and it’s only right that we celebrate that.

“2018 is going to be busy, and county championships start at the end of this month, so we can now focus on preparing the swimmers to achieve their best this year.”

Other awards went to:

The Evans Trophy (highest achievement by a senior) - Lucie Freeman

The Apel Trophy (highest achievement by a junior) - James Annable

The Hamilton-Green Trophy (most progress by a senior) - Beth Williams

The Thornton Trophy (girl’s team spirit) - Amelia Sulch

The Harris Trophy (boy’s team spirit) - Declan Bell

The club 100m freestyle champions were also honoured.

Jessica Casey, Leon Sellars, Charlotte Mair and Lewis-Morgan Barton have had their names added to the honours board at Kettering Swimming Pool.

Club captains for 2018, elected by the membership, are Harriet Casey, Max Jeffs, Archie Robertson-Smith and Beth Williams.

Anyone interested in competitive swimming or water polo should contact club secretary, Carol Simms, by email at Clubsec@kasc.org.uk.