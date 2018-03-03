Kettering swimmers double medal count at county championships

Competitors from Kettering Amateur Swimming Club doubled last year’s medal tally at the county championships.

Forty-three swimmers from the club took part in 239 individual events and a number of team relays at Corby International Pool.

In doing so they reached more than 70 finals, 20 more than last year, and won 24 medals – about double last year’s number.

Head coach Jac Farrow said: “The progress in just 12 months has been fantastic.”

Of the medal winners, James Annable, 11, won five golds, five silvers and one bronze from the 12 events he entered and Emily Batchelor, 11, won two golds, one silver and two bronzes.

Junior head coach Gemma Simms said: “We’ve had an amazing county champs this year and it’s been great to see some of our younger swimmers taking the chance to compete at this level.

“The minimum age is 10 and we had swimmers from our academy stages taking part alongside more experienced swimmers.”

Other swimmers in the medals were:

Harriet Casey, 11: one gold, one silver, one bronze

Ethan Randall, 11: two silvers, one bronze

Emily Smith, 12: one silver, one bronze

Jac Farrow added: “This wasn’t just about reaching finals and winning medals.

“We are incredibly proud that many PBs were set.

“Several of our swimmers achieved qualifying times for East Midlands Regional Championships and there were a number of club records broken along the way.”