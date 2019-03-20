Kettering student needs your votes to qualify for Miss England

A Kettering student has entered Miss England in a move she says has put her out of her comfort zone.

Madison Looby studies animal management at Shuttleworth College in Bedford and hopes the beauty pageant will build her confidence.

The 20-year-old, who was born in the USA and moved to Northamptonshire from Bermuda, needs to secure votes from the public as well as the nod from a panel of judges to qualify for the semi-final in June.

"I've entered because I'm putting myself out of my comfort zone and hopefully this will help my confidence," said Madison.

"My grandfather trained a former Miss World from Bermuda and taking that initiative I thought he could help me too."

Miss England judges include the national organiser of the pageant Angie Beasley and Fascia Models' international scout Angie Sinclair, who will decide who is the most photogenic and charitable.

The contestants who reach the semi-final will be invited to participate in a sports and eco-fashion round where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials as well as raising funds for the Miss World charity Beauty With A Purpose.

"The competition is much more than a physical beauty contest, the girls are encouraged to be charitable, sporty and an all-around good role model," said Angie Beasley.

Madison, who wants to become a marine veterinarian, believes she is a good role model.

"I think I have respect for myself," she said.

"In this day and age reality stars exploit themselves on television and I think that's backwards.

"If they want to be role models they need to be true to themselves.

"I like to practice ballet which helps with discipline and confidence because you have to do it every day," she added.

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2019 will be invited to raise awareness for various charities during her reign and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £25,000, including a holiday and a place in Miss World which boasts a prize worth $100,000 for the international winner.

Miss World then becomes a global charity ambassador for the year as her role.

In the past three years, thousands of pounds have been raised by Miss England contestants to help disadvantaged children around the UK.

To vote for Madison visit the Miss England website.