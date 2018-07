A Kettering store was ram-raided early this morning.

Police were called to the Co-op in Stamford Road just after 4am today (Monday, July 16) after a white Ford Transit van was driven at the shop’s metal shutters.

The raiders made off in another vehicle; the van was also driven away from the scene.

It has not been disclosed whether they took anything.

Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.