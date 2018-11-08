Kettering store opening later to honour fallen soldiers

A Kettering furniture store has changed its opening hours on Remembrance Sunday to allow staff to pay their respects.

Oak Furniture Land, in the Kettering Retail Park in Carina Road, will open at midday and will be keeping its doors closed during the morning to allow colleagues time to pay their respects.

This year’s commemorations mark both Remembrance Sunday and the 100th anniversary of the signing of Armistice agreement, recognising the end of the First World War.

Alex Fisher, CEO at Oak Furniture Land, said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of our business and we wanted to provide the chance for them to remember the sacrifice made by so many men and women, in whichever way they choose. “We thank our customers for helping us to support Remembrance Sunday and the 100th Armistice Day.”