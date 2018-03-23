Kettering steak house hopes to be a cut above the rest

A new premium steak house will officially open its doors today (Friday) in Kettering.

Staff at Miller and Carter at Weekley Wood Avenue off the A43 have begun welcoming guests from their newly-refurbished base in the former Harvester building.

The restaurant is the chain’s 95th UK branch.

It aims to serve high quality steak with a great wine menu to complement the food.

The menu includes an 8oz rump for £14.95, an 18oz on-the-bone ribeye for £26.50 and a 16oz sharing chateaubriand for £49.95.

General manager JP Rochebouet said the provenance of all their steaks was high on the company’s agenda.

“All of our managers and chefs have to go to our steak school where we join the full journey from field to fork.

“All our steaks are taken from the top four per cent of the carcass so people can be sure they’re getting something of really good quality.

“They are all from British and Irish farms. Our abattoir is in Derby and our butcher is in Nottingham and everything we serve is hand-cooked.

“We are also really focused on hospitality and making sure people have a good time.”

The restaurant has already held special test events for friends and family of workers which ran smoothly but the big test is this weekend when the restaurant is fully-booked. Find out more and book a table here.

The opening comes one day after the Royal Hotel in Kettering Market Place reopened its restaurant.