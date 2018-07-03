Kettering sinkhole to be repaired today

A small sinkhole that opened up in a Kettering street will be repaired today (Tuesday).

The cavity was spotted by a member of the public in King Street, close to the junction with Bath Road.

It is a few inches in diameter and believed to be about 3ft deep.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Northamptonshire Highways have assessed the sinkhole in King Street in Kettering.

“Repairs are scheduled for Tuesday, July 3, and should be completed that day.

“The road will remain open to traffic.”

The sinkhole has not been coned off but has been sprayed with yellow paint by highways staff.

Cars have been driving over it with one car parking less than a yard from the hole.