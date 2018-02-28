Kettering singer is pitch perfect in front of 86,000 people at Wembley

A Kettering singer took centre stage as she performed in front of 86,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Faryl Smith, who shot to fame during the 2008 series of Britain’s Got Talent, sang the National Anthem ahead of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Faryl Smith performing the National Anthem at Wembley

She was asked to lead the crowd in the anthem ahead of the final between Manchester City and Arsenal, which saw City win the game 3-0.

But this was just one of two big performances for Faryl this weekend as she was also the special guest for the National Youth Harp Orchestra’s concert at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough on Saturday.

Since being on Britain’s Got Talent, Faryl has sung for Royalty, dueted with Russell Watson and met a host of celebrities while performing at venues and events across the country.

And she is no stranger to singing the National Anthem at high profile sporting events, having performed at both Wembley and Twickenham stadiums in recent years.

But her hometown of Kettering is where it all started.

Aged just 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in Kettering before she took first prize in the 10 to 15 age group at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.