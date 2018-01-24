Kettering Sikhs raise £5,000 for KGH Special Care Baby Unit

Kettering’s Sikh community donated £5,000 to a fundraising appeal for a new incubator for premature babies.

Kettering General Hospital launched an appeal in October to raise £35,000 to pay for a new ‘Giraffe’ incubator for its Special Care Baby Unit.

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Temple in Kettering decided to support the appeal and raised £5,001 in just six weeks.

Committee member Dr Bhavra said: “We believe in helping and supporting local worthwhile causes and we care about Kettering General Hospital. We are so happy to be able to contribute to this cause.

“Our temple committee would like to thank all the people who have helped us make this donation.”

Paediatric consultant Dr Rao said: “We are extremely grateful for the kindness and generosity shown by members of the Sikh community.

“It is gestures like these that give us the motivation to keep going.”

The new incubator will help improve care for the 450 premature babies who need to use the Special Care Baby Unit each year.

“The hospital already has three of the incubators and is hoping the appeal will mean they can add a fourth.