Kettering shop worker assaulted after trying to stop suspected shoplifter

A brave shop worker who tried to stop a shoplifter escaping ended up being punched in the face.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the female worker was assaulted in a shop in Avondale Road, Kettering.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 18, between 9.45pm and 10pm, when store staff were detaining a girl who they believed had stolen items from the shop.

One staff member was punched in the face which resulted in them having to have five stitches.

The offender is described as a white girl, aged 13-14, about 5ft 5in, of slim build. She had mousy brown, straight hair and wore a black bomber jacket, black trousers and a black top.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident Number: 18000176892