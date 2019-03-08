Kettering shop staff rooms targeted by burglars

Thieves have targeted staff areas at stores on the Northfield Retail Park and High Street, Kettering.

On Wednesday (March 6), between 12.45pm and 12.48pm. an unkown burglar walked into the closed staff room door of warehouse - marked staff only - and stole a purse and a packet of cigarettes.

Also on Wednesday, in High Street, Kettering, a female thief entered a shop between 11.30am and 11.40am Wednesday 6th and took the stairs to the marked staff only area.

She was seen leaving the warehouse area on the third floor.

Anyone with informaton should call police on 101.