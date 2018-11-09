Kettering shop facing action over illegal worker

A Kettering shop could have its licence suspended after an immigration raid.

Bath Road Convenience Store was attended by officers on a warrant on October 2 after the Immigration Service received information about a man working at the shop.

On entering the premises the man was found behind the serving counter but had no lawful right to work or be in the country since March 2016.

He said that he had been working there for the past two months, earning £250 a week cash in hand, and lived above the shop in a room as part of his job.

Two weeks later PC David Bryan from Northamptonshire Police spoke to the owner of the business, Kandasamy Selvachanthiren.

He told the officer he had not made an application to transfer the premises licence since he took the business over in May.

He also failed to produce the premises licence, licence summary or personal licence when requested, stating that they were either at his home in Milton Keynes or solicitors in Towcester.

He also said he did not know how to operate the CCTV.

Now police are calling for a licence review and have asked Kettering Council’s licensing sub-committee to suspend the licence for a maximum of three months.

They say this would allow the owner to put measures in place to vary the licence, to which the police would ultimately object to.

An application by PC Bryan said: “Mr Salvachanthiren has employed a person who is living and working in the UK unlawfully and has not conducted the necessary document checks prior to this person’s employment.

“This is compounded by payment being made cash in hand to the member of staff.

“It is the honest held belief of Northamptonshire Police that the suspension is required so that the operator can put measures in place to comply with the existing conditions and make the required and necessary applications to bring the premises licence in line with the Licensing Act 2003.

“It addition [it would act] as a punitive measure to deter the premises being used as a vehicle for this criminal activity and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable individuals which also involves defrauding the revenue.”

Anyone wishing to make a representation over the review should do so by contacting Kettering Council at LicensingEnquiries@kettering.gov.uk.