Kettering schools challenged to keep pupils active

Schools are being challenged to keep their students active on a special day of action.

Kettering School Sports Partnership manager Charlie Brewster wants all schools in the town to sign up to the challenge on May 22.

He hopes to see pupils up and on their feet for at least half of the time spent during classroom lessons.

Mr Brewster, who is head of sport development at Southfield School, said: “We are the hub school for the national network supporting and engaging with all schools in the district.

“Most of our work is now around physical activity and its benefits on mental health and attainment.

“It is hoped that the KSSP stand-up day will raise the profile of the effects of sedentary lifestyles, linking in with the government obesity strategy and encouraging schools to think about active classrooms.”

Schools can register their interest with Mr Brewster, and are being encouraged to photograph and share their innovative active teaching ideas on social media with the Hashtag #KSSPStandUp.

Cllr Jan Smith from Kettering Council said: “We warmly welcome this fantastic initiative.

“It’s a bold and exciting step implementing this day of action in Kettering and in doing so highlighting a number of important issues.

“The benefits of regular exercise extend beyond the maintenance of good health and, as the studies which inspired this initiative demonstrate, can help pupils maintain focus on their studies.

“We hope to see schools across the borough taking part on the day and even applying these principles long-term in advocating lifelong behaviour change.

“While there is an important message behind Kettering Schools Stand Up, it should also be a really fun, exciting and creative day for both pupils and teachers.”