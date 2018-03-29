Kettering school wins award for excellent results

A Kettering school has been recognised as one of the country’s best for its results in 2017.

Southfield School for Girls won two awards based on data analysed by the Schools, Students and Teachers Network (SSAT).

It was found to be in the top 20 per cent of non-selective schools for attainment and the top 10 per cent for progress.

SSAT chief executive Sue Williamson said: “I am delighted that Southfield School for Girls has won two educational outcomes awards.

“This recognises an important aspect of the school’s work, but as we know, there is much more to recognise in a good school like Southfield School for Girls.

“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.

“A big thank you and well done to pupils, parents, staff and governors.”

The SSAT database compares all state-funded schools in England with the highest performing for a range of key measures winning awards.

Southfield School for Girls will be presented with their awards in the summer term at a ceremony attended by winners from across the region.