Kettering school to ban use of mobile phones

Pupils at a school in Kettering will be banned from using their mobile phones.

Devices will be confiscated from any Bishop Stopford pupil in Year 7 to Year 11 if they are caught using them on the school site when new rules come into force on June 4.

A letter to parents, seen by the Northants Telegraph, pointed to a study which found test scores improved by 6.4 per cent at schools where phones are banned.

The letter, by deputy headteacher Rob King, said: “At the start of the year, the French government announced a blanket ban on students using mobile phones in schools.

“At Bishop Stopford School, we have reviewed our current practices in light of the research and working with other schools in the locality.

“As a result from Monday, June 4, we will be prohibiting the use of mobile phones and smart watches on the school site for all students in Key Stages 3 and 4.”

Bishop Stopford School, Kettering NNL-140415-115432001

Sixth form pupils will be able to bring phones to school but they must be left in bags or lockers during the day.

They will only be able to use their devices in the common room or in a lesson when given permission by their teacher.

The letter also warned students will be sanctioned if they flout the rules.

It read: “On the first occasion a student is seen with a phone in school, it will be confiscated and stored securely by the sixth form team.

“It can be collected by the student at the end of the day.

“If a phone is removed again, the student will be sanctioned, the phone confiscated - potentially for a longer period - and parents required to collect it from school.”

Pupils have been told they can visit school offices if they need to contact their parents in an emergency.

Parents will have to call reception or the sixth form office to pass a message to their child if they need to speak to them.

The letter added that being exposed to negative messages or other forms of bullying on social media can reinforce negative beliefs that young people hold about themselves.

Bishop Stopford did not respond to a request for a further comment.

What do you think of the impending ban?

Have your say on our Facebook page by searching for Northants Telegraph.