Kettering school staff take on physical feat

A brave group of staff at a Kettering primary are taking on a gruelling physical challenge to raise cash for two school projects.

Seventeen members of staff at Grange Primary Academy are going the extra mile to fundraise for a school minibus and to redevelop their school library.

An artist's impression of the new library at Grange Primary NNL-180426-160650005

The group will take on the 10k Tough Mudder extreme challenge course at Belvoir Castle which includes 13 gruelling obstacles on May 12.

The school has been fundraising all year, holding various events such as raffles, Christmas fairs, discos, Bake Off cake making competitions. Staff wanted to show their support and give something back to the children.

Deputy head Lydia Meek, who is also team captain of the ‘Granger Rangers’, said: “I work with awesome, dedicated people who are not super strong, not superfit and most of us are terrified!

“However we are 100 per cent committed to ensuring that the children at our school get the very best.

An artist's impression of the new library at Grange Primary NNL-180426-160639005

“So we are putting ourselves through Tough Mudder to raise some much needed money for our school library.”

Head Teacher Chris Latimer, who is also taking part, said: “In a time when lots of public libraries are facing closure we as a school believe that we, as a school, must continue to play an important role in providing an opportunity for children to read and take books home.

“At Grange Primary Academy we want to provide the best possible resources for all of our children and their families who have been so supportive of what we are doing”

The school has encouraged the whole community to support them and get involved. The school uniform supplier and a parent have provided t-shirts and printing for the team to wear and other local companies have kindly sponsored

the school financially.”

If you would like to help the school has a just giving page where you can donate.