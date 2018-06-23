Kettering school pupils help clear the air at national competition

Clever pupils from Kettering Buccleuch Academy scooped the top prize at a national competition after coming up with a world-changing idea to tackle air pollution.

The winning team submitted their ‘Bumblebee Drone’ idea in response to the challenge set as part of UnitedIDEAS - a national competition for primary schools run by United Learning, which the academy is part of, in partnership with 7billionideas.

A spokesman for the school said: “Over the past few months, pupils have been honing their idea following a competition roadshow which kick started their thinking about ways they can address issues affecting global and local communities.

“In the final, Kettering Buccleuch Academy pupils joined peers from United Learning primary schools across the country at IBM’s offices in Warwick.

“They hosted a stall with posters and props to present their Bumblebee Drone. This included talking to other pupils, teachers and the judges themselves about their inspiring idea.

“Despite fierce competition from the other schools, the team from Kettering Buccleuch Academy were delighted to find that they had been awarded first place – and that all their hard work had paid off!”

Angela O’Neill, principal of the primary phase at Kettering Bucchleuch Academy, said: “Our pupils put a considerable amount of time and thought into creating the Bumblebee Drone so it is fantastic to hear that their hard work has paid off. Their idea was incredibly creative and engaging, harnessing the power of new technologies to address an issue that is increasingly affecting communities around the world.”

To commemorate the competition, pupils will get the chance to create a book describing the Bumblebee Drone, where they will feature as the main characters.