Kettering school pupil dies in road smash

A sixth form pupil from Bishop Stopford School has been killed in a road traffic accident.

Two other teens are in hospital following the smash last night (Wednesday).

The 17-year-old girl, who we are not yet naming, died after the crash in Orlingbury Road in Pytchley.

She was an a-level student at the school in Headlands, Kettering, and is believed to have previously attended Kettering Buccleuch Academy.

Pupils at Bishop Stopford were informed of the tragedy during their school assembly today.

Her family has already been informed by the police.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision at about 9.10pm.

A red Vauxhall Corsa was driving along Orlingbury Road, in the direction of Orlingbury, when for reasons yet unknown, it left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree.

The girl who was passenger in the car died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, and two other passengers sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating the cause of the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.