Kettering school must improve, says Ofsted

A Kettering school says areas marked as needing work by Ofsted haven’t come as a surprise.

Brambleside Primary School, in Cleveland Avenue, has been given a grade of ‘requires improvement’ by inspectors from the education watchdog.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Drew Brown said that he felt the grade was a fair one and that they recognise the need for sustained improvement.

He said: “We, as governors and senior leaders, are wholly committed to further raising standards and expectations as soon as possible, and are passionate about providing our children with the best possible education.

“The key issues highlighted in the report are areas that the leadership and governors have been working on, and these issues do not come as a surprise.

“We will continue to tackle these and will keep you regularly informed in our school newsletter.”

The school was given the ‘requires improvement’ grade for effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.

But it was graded as ‘good’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Mr Brown heaped praise on the school’s children, who he said ‘deserve the best’.

He said: “It is reassuring that the inspection team recognised how great our children are.

“Their attitudes, behaviour and levels of respect for each other were outstanding.

“They really deserve the best.

“We are extremely grateful for the high levels of support and positivity that parents have shown not only during the inspection but also since the new leadership team has been in place.”

A report by lead inspector John Lawson found leaders at the school, which has 419 pupils on its roll, do not have a sharp enough grasp of the attainment and progress of pupils.

They also found some pupils, particularly boys and the most able pupils, sometimes do not make the progress they should and that leaders don’t hold staff sufficiently to account.

But Mr Lawson recognised that the headteacher and senior leaders are driving improvements, creating a culture of higher expectations.

He also noted that pupils’ attainment and progress in 2017 at the end of Key Stage 2 improved in reading, writing and mathematics compared to the previous year.