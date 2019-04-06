Kettering school joins new trust

A Kettering primary school has joined a new education trust.

Hawthorn Community Primary School in Hawthorn Road has joined the Montsaye Community Learning Partnership (MCLP), joining eight other primary and secondary schools serving Rothwell, Desborough and the surrounding area.

Headteacher Julie Clubley said: “Joining the MCLP – a trust that understands our community and truly shares our values – is an exciting and natural next step in the development of our school and our commitment to giving the very best to our students.

“We are confident that the new opportunities for staff collaboration and training, combined with a rich curriculum, will have a hugely positive impact upon their education.

“I am excited to embark on that journey with them.”

The trust was formed in 2013 and all eight of its member schools are rated as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The trust was praised by Ofsted during the recent Montsaye Academy inspection as being “highly supportive” of its senior leaders.

Pupils at Hawthorn Community Primary School will be able to join in with the trust’s sporting fixtures and other learning events, spanning both primary and secondary phases.

Ann Davey, chief executive officer of the MCLP, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Hawthorn Community Primary to our trust.

“Since we began working with Mrs Clubley and her team we have seen how staff at all levels have embraced the collaborative ethos of Montsaye Community Learning Partnership, that ensures schools are fully supported to provide the best education for the children in our care.

“By working together our focus is on developing inspirational schools which instil purpose, belonging and independence in every learner, enabling pupils to find the greatness within them.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the trust to grow in strength with a school that has so many positive attributes.

“We are confident that as part of our trust, Hawthorn Community Primary will continue to grow and shine.”