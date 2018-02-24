Kettering school holds week of wizardry and witchcraft

A Kettering school marked World Book Day a week early by holding a week full of activities about wizards and witches.

Hayfield Cross Primary School kicked off this week with a trip to the Harry Potter Studios for Years 2, 3 and 4 and a Hogwarts banquet for Years reception and 1, put on by the parents association.

Pupils in Dumbledore's Study.

All week they have been linking wizard-like skills with teaching such as measuring potions, reading extracts from Harry Potter books and learning about the characters and their friendships.

Headteacher Craig Charteris said: “It’s been great to have the whole school do something together and it’s been a really informative learning experience.

“The children have found it so exciting and everyone has made such a great effort.”

Yesterday (Friday) the whole school dressed up as characters from films involving wizards and witches.

Headteacher Craig Charteris and deputy headteacher Shelley Priestley.

Characters included Harry Potter himself, Hagrid, Dolores Umbridge and a lot of well-dressed Gryffindors.

The school’s corridors have also been transformed into Diagon Alley and Platform 9 3/4.

Children in the lower years have been basing their activities around Room on the Broom.

Deputy headteacher Shelley Priestley said: “The children have all been really inspired and have also been learning about JK Rowling and her resilience.

The Reception classroom - or 'the potion lab'

“Parents have told us that some of their children have enjoyed it so much they’ve been choosing to do extra things and extra writing.”

Hayfield Cross School, which opened in 2015, now has 188 pupils across seven classes.