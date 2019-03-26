Kettering school continues to be 'good' after latest Ofsted visit

Pupils and staff at a Kettering school are celebrating another ‘good’ Ofsted report after a short inspection earlier this month.

In his report, inspector Phil Garnham praised Grange Primary Academy’s "strong leadership team" for improvements made in teaching and the pupils' progress since the last inspection four years ago.

Ofsted also highlighted the staff’s commitment to ensuring all children are encouraged to do well, calling the primary "an inclusive school where pupils feel valued".

Headteacher Chris Latimer said: "We are very pleased that Ofsted has not only confirmed that we remain a ‘good’ school, but recognised the hard work of our staff in delivering further improvements for the benefit of pupils.

"We are ambitious for all the children in our care and want to ensure that they receive a happy, supported and well-rounded start to their education at Grange.

"What is particularly pleasing therefore is how positive the report is about our pupils and their excellent attitude towards their learning, which will set them up for success throughout their lives.”

"Additionally, the inspector spoke positively about the support and challenge provided both by governors and colleagues from United Learning, the group of schools Grange Primary Academy is part of.

"They praised the systems and improvement projects put in place by the Group, which were said to have “played a key part in the school’s success in improving standards since the last inspection”.

Another area singled out for praise was the behaviour, attitude and character of the school’s pupils.

They were said to work hard during lessons, show care and concern for one another and take on additional leadership responsibilities, such as in their pupil parliament.

"The behaviours and attitudes of pupils are strengths across the school," wrote Mr Garnham.

"Pupils have a range of responsibilities, and the pupil parliament plays an important role in school life.

"Pupils show care and concern for one another. All the pupils I spoke to said that bullying is very rare or non-existent."

The report also referenced recent upgrades made to Grange’s learning environment, including a refurbished library, classrooms and outdoor spaces, which have been “greatly appreciated by children, pupils and parents”.

Parents were said to be likewise pleased with the school’s work to improve outcomes for pupils and confident of the way staff support children’s emotional and physical wellbeing.

Darran Ellison-Lee, primary director at United Learning, said: "This report is testament to the hard work and commitment of the school’s staff who, under the strong leadership of Chris Latimer, have driven the school forward.

"Running an effective school also requires a strong partnership between staff, parents and governors and it is pleasing to see that this is recognised in the report.

"I would like to thank the whole school community for their continued support and the role they play in Grange’s success."