Kettering school celebrates good Ofsted grade

A Kettering school is celebrating after being rated as good in all areas by Ofsted inspectors.

Millbrook Junior School in Churchill Way was given the second best possible grade for third time in a row after a visit from the education watchdog last year.

The school is one of the largest primary schools in the area with 471 pupils on its roll.

Inspectors were impressed by new headteacher Danielle Warren’s impact.

She said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“Children, staff, governors and parents/carers have worked hard to achieve this and we would like to thank them all for their contribution and support.

“We will continue to improve our school to be the best that we can be.”

A report by lead inspector Christine Watkins said: “The new headteacher and her senior leaders work as a united team with a strong, shared vision for the school.

“Since her arrival a year ago, the headteacher has brought about significant and widespread improvements.

“As a result of her dynamic leadership, standards in reading, writing and mathematics have improved rapidly.

“These improvements apply equally to the attainment and progress of disadvantaged pupils.”

The report also heaped praise on teachers for their challenging but interesting approach to lessons.

It said that this approach meant many pupils had an inquisitive approach and confidence in their work.

The report added: “Teachers plan and structure their lessons well.

“They provide interesting activities and vibrant, well-organised classrooms.

“Teachers make sure that the learning objectives for each lesson are clear.

“This means that pupils use their time well in lessons and work with a sense of purpose and enjoyment.

“Teachers use assessment well to steer learning for pupils.

“Teachers are probing and challenging in their questioning, taking care to allow pupils adequate thinking time.”

The school meets the national floor standards, which set the minimum expectations at the end of Year 6 for pupils’ attainment and progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

The school was told that to improve further, it should consistently set challenging work in mathematics which is matched to pupils’ abilities, especially for the most able, leading to faster progress for pupils.

It should also apply the same high expectations for the quality and presentation of pupils’ written work in topic work and in science as staff do in English and mathematics.