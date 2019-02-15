Kettering school bans false nails

A Kettering school will crack down on false nails for health and safety reasons.

Bishop Stopford School in Headlands will ban most pupils from wearing nail extensions after the half-term break.

Bishop Stopford School, Kettering NNL-140415-115432001

In a letter to parents yesterday (Thursday), deputy headteacher Rob King said they were not suitable for school.

The letter said: “They present a health and safety issue in science, PE and design and technology lessons.

“We understand that it will take time to remove nail extensions, therefore we will allow for a period of amnesty so that nail extensions can be taken off.

“However, after the half-term break, no students in Years 7 to 11 should have false nails in school.”

The letter added that while the standard of school uniform is ‘generally excellent’, some areas have slipped.

In the letter Mr King reminded parents that pupils can only wear one small gold, silver or pearl stud per ear lobe and religious necklaces.

They say the number of students wearing rings has increased and that this was not in line with the uniform policy.

Mr King has been contacted for further comment.

What do you think of the move? Join the debate on our Facebook page by searching for ‘Northants Telegraph’.