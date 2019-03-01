Kettering’s Wicksteed Park to host comedy night

Wicksteed Park will host its first ever stand-up comedy night this month.

The popular Kettering park is hosting the event in its iconic pavilion on Friday, March 22, in partnership with The Official Comedy Club.

Opening its doors to the likes of Shameless star Mike McClean and BBC New Comedy Award finalist Peter Brush, organisers say this night of hilarity will have the room roaring with laughter.

It will be hosted by the ever-energetic Tony Simpson and it’s table service all night so guests won’t even have to leave their seats.

For those looking to feed their appetite, basket meals will also be available at the time of booking.

For lovers of razor sharp one-liners and quirky jokes, opening comedian Peter Brush will not disappoint.

As well as being a finalist in a variety of local and national comedy competitions, Peter has also written for BBC Radio 4’s ‘The News Quiz’ and ‘The Show What You Wrote’.

After supporting Arthur Smith during his 2013 tour, Peter went on to perform his debut solo hour ‘Older than the Oldest Dog That Ever Lived’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, receiving well-deserved reviews.

Headlining on the night will be Mike McClean.

Known for his on screen roles in Channel 4’s ‘Shameless’ and having presented a whole host of TV shows including ‘The Big Breakfast’ and ‘Richard and Judy’, ticket holders will be enthralled by the British comedian’s boldness and quick wit.

Doors open at 7pm with acts starting from 9pm.

To purchase tickets starting from £12, and for more information, visit https://wicksteedpark.org/comedyclub or call 01536 512475.