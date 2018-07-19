Kettering’s Wicksteed Park launch new website

Kettering’s Wicksteed Park has marked one of the most exciting periods in its history by launching a new website to help people plan their visit.

The www.wicksteedpark.org site has a more family-friendly look with navigation around it easier and more convenient.

The new website.

It showcases everything the park has to offer ranging from weddings and corporate bookings to unique attractions and community events.

Wicksteed Park head of marketing Rachel James said: “We are always looking at ways to make Wicksteed Park better for our visitors and the new website is part of that.

“We wanted it to focus on fun and excitement as well as making it easier to find out about all the amazing things the park has to offer as well as plan and book a visit.”

The Kettering park was founded in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed as part of his vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families’ health and well-being and has just begun one of its most thrilling chapters.

Earlier this year, work began on a £4.5million plan to bring the history and heritage of the park alive to all visitors.

The Historic Heart project has now restored the central Piazza and Precinct which provides an improved welcome to the park.

There are also lots of new attractions for visitors to enjoy this year, such as Sycamore Circle, which provides a blend of nature and fun.

Children can also clamber over the branches of Spider Oaks or brave the Tree Top Walk, a 90m walkway of activities and obstacles suitable for adults and children.

For those too small for the play attractions there are meerkats, ponies and alpacas.

The park also boasts the new Sway Rider wave swing and the adrenaline zone zipwire and activity tower, which includes an air bag jump.