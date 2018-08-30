Kettering’s RAF association to hold prestigious concert

A prestigious concert as part of the RAF’s 100-year celebrations will be held in Kettering.

The Kettering RAF association (RAFA) will host the Royal Air Force Wyton Area Voluntary Band, together with the Brampton and Wyton Wives Choir in concert.

The concert will be held at the St Andrew’s Church and Arts Centre on Saturday, September 29.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets cost £12 with concessions tickets at £10.

They are available from WeGotTickets.com, Waterstones book shop in Kettering or by contacting 07743 849568.