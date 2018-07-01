Kettering’s Johnny’s Happy Place gets helping hand from legal firm

A Northamptonshire legal firm has handed over a cheque for £800 to a initiative which was set up in memory of a Kettering man who took his own life in 2014.

Wilson Browne Solicitors made the donation to Johnny’s Happy Place last month.

Johnny’s Happy Place is a Community Interest Company set up by the Mackay family in memory of their son Johnny.

The café supports young people with mental health issues in Kettering and the rest of the county.

Louise Tyler, partner at Wilson Browne Solicitors, met the Mackay family after Johnny’s death.

She said, “The café is such a wonderful idea, recognising there is a real need for young people with mental health issues to have a safe environment to attend that is warm hearted, supportive and friendly. Wilson Browne is really pleased to be able to support such a worthwhile and much-needed facility.”

The donation was made from the Wilson Browne Kettering Community Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Johnny’s sister, Charlotte Mackay, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Wilson Browne Solicitors for choosing to donate such a wonderful sum of money to Johnny’s Happy Place.

“The café space is staffed by volunteers which allows all money raised to fund important services such as arts and craft sessions and counselling; both of which we have as drop in services on Saturday afternoons.

“We run as a ‘pay what you can’ café which means we rarely make the cost of the food back but feel it is important that everyone, no matter what their financial situation should be fed and watered.

“All donations enable us to carry on this vital service.”

Naomi Butters, Fund Development Manager added “We are pleased to manage the delivery of this fund which is supporting ground-breaking community projects like Johnny’s Happy Place, in the Kettering area. We hope it will spur other businesses on to supporting the Foundation.”

The Foundation works with fund holders and donors to ensure projects make a sustainable impact, helping donors make the most of their charitable giving. To find out more visit www.ncf.uk.com or email naomi@ncf.uk.com.