Kettering’s Joan celebrates 100th birthday

A Kettering woman was the queen of rock ‘n’ roll on her 100th birthday - celebrating the milestone with an Elvis Presley tribute act.

Lifetime Kettering resident Joan Beaver, who lives at Ashley Court Care Home in Reservoir Road, turned 100 on January 7.

Joan celebrates her 100th birthday.

She celebrated with friends, relatives, residents and staff at the care home with a party in the afternoon and live entertainment from ‘Elvis’.

Joan has lived at Ashley Court for more than two years and received a special birthday card from the Queen and a telegram from Amber Rudd, the secretary of state for work and pensions.

Tina Smith, who works at the care home, said Joan received lots of lovely cards, presents and flowers and that she would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made her birthday so special.