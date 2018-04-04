Kettering’s Hawks FC swoop in to claim £5,000 prize

A Kettering sporting group has received £5,000 after becoming a finalist in a national competition run by a leading housebuilder.

Hawks FC received the money through the Persimmon Homes Healthy Communities scheme which saw the housebuilder give away £435,000 to the finalists.

Persimmon Homes Midlands chose Hawks FC as its regional winner after being impressed with their plans to upgrade their football facilities.

The Healthy Communities competition went to a public vote where all 30 finalists battled to receive Persimmon Homes’ top prize of £200,000.

The finalists were invited to attend a gala dinner at York Racecourse on Thursday 22 March, with 27 organisations from Scotland to St. Ives receiving £5,000 for getting to the final stage of the competition.

Overall winners, Heart of England Community Boxing Club, will completely redevelop their new premises in Hinckley with the prize money.

SportsAble, based in Maidenhead, and Park Wrekin Gymnastics, based in Shropshire, were the two runners-up, each receiving £50,000.

Claire Dearsley, head of sales at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “The Healthy Communities scheme has been a great success and we had a brilliant evening at York Racecourse celebrating the fantastic work of these special sporting clubs.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work of those involved within the sporting clubs, who work exceptionally hard to train the next generation of sporting heroes.”

Persimmon Homes launched its Healthy Communities scheme last May, and has since given £615,000 to support amateur youth sport in England, Scotland and Wales.

As part of the scheme thousands of groups and individuals applied for monthly donations of £750 to pay for kit and equipment. As part of their entry they had to say what they would spend the £200,000 on if they were lucky enough to win the top prize.

Persimmon Homes Midlands gave away £6,000 locally as part of this to groups including NCAAC Gymnastics, Luton & Dunstable Squash Club and Rothwell Corinthians FC