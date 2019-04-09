Kettering’s first wellbeing festival planned

The first Kettering Wellbeing Festival is to take place later this year.

Kettering Council is planning a weekend of health and wellbeing activities for the weekend of June 22 and 23.

A council spokesman said: “We’re looking for groups, clubs, associations, individuals and businesses to help provide access to the huge range of activities that promote healthy behaviours and improve wellbeing, across Kettering borough.

“The weekend is about promoting all different aspects of wellbeing, for all ages, including physical, social and mental.

“With that in mind, we’re looking for anything from football to flower arranging, walking to watercolours, yoga to yodelling!

“The festival is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of who you are and to meet individuals who could benefit from the great things you do.

“There is no charge to take part! We’ll be promoting the fun at Northampton Road recreation ground and Boughton House, and beyond.

“Northampton Road Recreation Ground and Boughton House will both be used as showcases for some activities but it’s not just about Kettering; we would love events in the other towns and villages to reach everyone.

“To register your interest head to www.kettering.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing-festival or to discuss further, please call 01536 534 313 or email healthandwellbeing@kettering.gov.uk by April 26.”

Head of public services Shirley Plenderleith said: “We want local people to have access to the full range of activities supporting good health and wellbeing. Get in touch and let us know what you can offer so we can show that the borough of Kettering is a great place to be.”

Cllr Scott Edwards, portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “We feel this festival can be the seed from which improvements in their health and wellbeing can grow.

“If local groups and clubs join in, we can promote their activities and show people the variety of activities on offer in the borough of Kettering. We want this to be sustainable and capable of growth which is why we want to work with everyone to make this a success.”