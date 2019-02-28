Kettering’s Faryl to sing at Twickenham again

Kettering’s Faryl Smith will grace the Twickenham turf again next month ahead of England’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Faryl, who shot to fame in Britain’s Got Talent’s 2008 series, will return to the home of English rugby having performed there just three months ago.

Faryl Smith.

Before the match kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday, March 9, Faryl will be singing Jerusalem and both the Italian and English national anthems. It will be live on ITV.

Proud dad Tony said: “It is another great honour for Faryl to be asked to sing once again ahead of one of the big games.”

Later in March the soprano will return for a hometown gig to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

She will be joined by the Belcanto and Masquerade choirs at a concert at The Salvation Army in Rockingham Road on March 23 with all proceeds going to the Kettering-based hospice. Nigel Adair will compere.

Tickets costing £10 can be purchased from Cransley Coffee Shop in Horsemarket, Kettering, 01536 518111.

Tony added: “Faryl has donated to Cransley many times through her singing which she hopes will help with all the good work they do for our people.”

Faryl, 23, won 13 awards at the age of 10 at the Eisteddfod in Kettering.

She performed in several music festivals before starring in the ITV talent show, where music mogul Simon Cowell described her as “literally one in a million”.