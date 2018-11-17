Kettering’s Faryl to grace Twickenham turf

A Kettering singer will perform on the big stage once more when she takes to Twickenham next month.

Faryl Smith, who shot to fame during the 2008 series of Britain’s Got Talent, will perform at the home of English rugby on December 1.

She will sing World of Union ahead of the game between Argentina and the Barbarians, with the national anthem to follow.

Dad Tony said: “She always looks upon these events as a privilege and an honour.

“She will be singing to a large crowd and millions of television viewers.”

Faryl, 23, is no stranger to singing the national anthem at high profile sporting events having performed at both Wembley and Twickenham in recent years.

But it was in her hometown that her singing talent was realised.

Aged 10, Faryl won 13 awards at the Eisteddfod in Kettering.

She performed in several music festivals before starring in the ITV talent show, where music mogul Simon Cowell described her as “literally one in a million”.

Faryl’s latest Twickenham performance will be aired on BBC2 on on December 1, with kick off at 2.30pm.