Kettering’s fair opens tonight

Roll up, roll up! Kettering’s feast funfair opens tonight (Friday).

Run by John Thurston and Son, the fair is held at the recreation ground in Northampton Road – where the original John Thurston was born in a caravan about 100 years ago.

It opens tonight from 6pm until 10pm and runs until Saturday, July 7, although it is closed on Sunday, July 1.

On Saturdays the fair is open from 2pm until 10pm.

In previous years the fair has included rides such as Oblivion, Twister and the 150 feet-tall Stealth Bomber, as well as favourites such as the dodgems.

Entrance is free and Thursday, July 5, is the fair’s special reduced price night with rides costing £1.50 per person and all children’s rides £1.

Buy this week’s Northants Telegraph (June 28 edition) to save £5 on rides with our vouchers.