Kettering’s Eisteddfod Festival starts tomorrow

A popular four day festival of music, speech and drama gets under way in Kettering tomorrow (Wednesday).

Kettering & District Eisteddfod has been running for more than 100 years and begins at 2.30pm in the Toller UR Church in Gold Street with a group speaking event.

Further speaking, reading and duologues will take place at the church throughout Thursday and Friday.

Thursday in the Salvation Army Worship Hall will see a variety of piano, string, woodwind and other musical performances, with choirs and vocal song events on Friday.

More vocal performances will take place in the Salvation Army Room 2 throughout Friday.

There will be further choir performances on Saturday morning in the worship hall.

The festival rounds off with a Celebration Concert at the Salvation Army Citadel in Rockingham Road at 5.15pm on Saturday.

