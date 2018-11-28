Kettering’s debt-ridden ‘punished by council’

A debt specialist says people in Kettering are being unfairly punished because the borough council doesn’t accept a legitimate form of repayment.

Creditfix says Kettering Council is the only Northamptonshire council not to accept Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVAs) for people struggling to pay council tax arrears.

IVAs are an alternative to bankruptcy and allow debt-ridden householders to pay all or part of their debts, giving them more control of their assets than if they went bankrupt.

Taylor Flynn, head of marketing at Creditfix, said that it was counter-productive to push people towards bankruptcy.

He said: “At a time when local authorities are increasingly cash-strapped, it seems absurd that Kettering Council would not consider IVAs as a repayment option.

“Of course creditors, councils or otherwise, seek to claim back what is owed – but the cost of taking someone to court, employing bailiffs and potentially re-housing families made homeless through bankruptcy is enormous.

“More than anything, it sends out the wrong message to people who are taking responsibility for their money problems and turning their lives around, rather than burying their heads in the sand.”

Creditfix says its investigation found the Conservative-run authority was one of 55 in the country not to accept IVAs as a form of repayment.

In response, a Kettering Council spokesman said it didn’t have a blanket policy but it was its responsibility to claw back as much outstanding council tax as possible.

The spokesman said: “The council doesn’t have a blanket policy on IVAs and each case is looked at individually.

“However, if there is an alternative more effective way for the council to recover outstanding council tax we will do so as we have a responsibility to all residents across the borough as it is in the interest of the public purse.

“Kettering Council has invested to support customers to support themselves. The council look at the long-term solution, not a quick fix.”

Opposition leader Cllr Mick Scrimshaw (Lab, William Knibb) said the issue needed to be properly scrutinised by a committee to see whether the council’s policy was bringing in money or whether they were “cutting their nose off to spite their face”.

He said: “I fully understand why the council wants to maximise their income and make people pay their council tax.

“But what the council must expect is that in some individual cases that genuinely isn’t possible.

“I’d hope that they would work with these people in a proactive way to help them in any way they can.

“If it’s the case that the council’s attitude is instead forcing them into bankruptcy, which has implications for many years, I would be disappointed.”

Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, thousands of people complete IVAs every year to pay off large unsecured personal debts.

The debt solution, introduced as part of the Insolvency Act 1986, needs approval from all creditors, including the council if council tax arrears have contributed to the unsecured debt.