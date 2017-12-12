Kettering’s crematorium rated as best value in the country

Kettering’s crematorium has been ranked as providing the best value for money per funeral service.

The crematorium has once again been ranked top of the Association of Public Sector Excellence’s (APSE) national performance indicators in six categories for its service gained from over 70 years’ experience in beautifully landscaped grounds and gardens.

As part of its value for money programme the crematorium has also recently introduced a pre-paid cremation plan to help ease the financial burden of funeral costs.

The crematorium also finished in the top 25 per cent for another of the seven APSE measures of performance.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “The crematorium’s impressive performance rankings continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing the best crematorium and cemeteries services

possible.

“At Kettering we are aware of the problems that funeral poverty can cause families and strive to provide the most cost efficient service.”

Kettering’s crematorium and cemeteries team also recently won ‘Best Service Team’ at the APSE Service Awards, and was a runner up as ‘Crematorium of the Year’ at the Good Funeral Awards.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Crematorium continues to provide a high quality service and we’re delighted that this is highlighted in the recent APSE indicators.

“We’ve also introduced a new pre-paid cremation plan, as we continue to work hard to ease the burden of a funeral in a family’s time of need.”